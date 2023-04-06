FOTBAL. Liga a IV-a, Seria Sud – Etapa 17: Unirea Izvoarele – Dunărea Giurgiu 

Dunărea Giurgiu (foto), va disputa sâmbătă, 8 aprilie, de la ora 16:00, în deplasare, întâlnirea cu Unirea Izvoarele, din etapa a    17-a, a Ligii a IV-a, seria Sud, la fotbal. 

Fotbaliştii giurgiuvenii vor să continue seria pozitivă, încă un rezultat favorabil permiţând Dunării să rămănă singura echipă care nu a cunoscut gustul amar al înfrângerii…

Am pregătit meciul contra celor de la Izvoarele cu încredere maximă şi cu liniştea unei partide în care să câștigăm toate cele trei puncte necesare pentru realizarea obiectivului. Echipa va suferi în mod cert modificări, în unsprezecele de start faţă de partida contra Remușului.

Avem un lot numeros, iar conducerea tehnică acordă minute de joc și celor care au jucat mai puțin. Sperăm să avem o evoluție bună, să păstrăm imaginea clubului la un nivel ridicat”, a declarat Ionuț Ciurilă, organizator de competiții, Dunărea Giurgiu.

 În prima parte a Campionatului,cele două grupări s-au întâlnit la Giurgiu. A câștigat Dunărea cu 2-0, prin golurile marcate de Cazaciuc în minutele 22 și 57.

(Costel Spînu)

FOTO: Costel Nicolae

