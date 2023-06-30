FOTBAL Liga a III-a: ”Dunărea Giurgiu” și-a stabilit adversarii din viitoarele meciuri amicale

Echipa de fotbal ”Dunărea Giurgiu” a stabilit seria meciurilor amicale din această vară, până la momentul când se va da startul în prima rundă a Ligii a III-a, în data de 26 august 2023 (din sezonul 2023-2024).

Staff-ul tehnic al giurgiuvenilor, a programat patru teste, ultimul urmând a fi disputat pe 19 august, cu echipa ”Progresul Spartac” București.

Luni 10 iulie, ”Dunărea Giurgiu” va începe antrenamentele, iar primul amical va avea loc pe 15 iulie, cu  echipa ”CS Popești Leordeni” din  Liga a III-a.

”Dunărea Giurgiu” le va mai întâlni în această vară toridă pe ”Progresul Fundulea”, promovată anul acesta în Liga a III-a, în data de 22 iulie, pe ”CSO Plopeni” tot din  Liga a III-a, ce tocmai a ratat barajul de promovare în Liga a II-a,  în data de 5 august. Aceste echipe vor fi adversarele „alb-albaştrilor” în stagiul de pregătire din această vară.

Din informațiile făcute publice de oficialii Clubului ”Dunărea Giurgiu”, echipa va desfășura perioada de pregătire doar pe plan local, .urmând ca ulterior să se stabilească locațiile și orele de disputare a meciurilor amicale.

(Costel Spînu)

