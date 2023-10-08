FOTBAL. Liga a III-a: ”Dunărea Giurgiu” a pierdut, 1-3, jocul de pe teren propriu cu ”CS Blejoi”

Dunărea Giurgiu a  întâlnit sâmbătă, după amiază, în etapa a VII-a a Seriei a IV-a din Liga a III-a la fotbal, pe Stadionul ”Astra” din Giurgiu, echipa CS Blejoi.

Partida s-a încheiat cu scorul de 3-1 în favoarea celor de la Blejoi, după ce la pauză prahovenii conduceau cu 2-1, grație golurilor marcate de Cristian Ionescu (min.23), Dragoș Mănescu (min.43).

Ultimul gol al oaspeților a fost înscris de Sebastian Bălașa (48). Pentru gazde a marcat Andrei Mitrea (min.17).

Din păcate după această înfrângere giurgiuvenii au coborât în clasament două locuri. În etapa a 8-a, peste o săptămână, Dunărea Giurgiu are meci în deplasare la CSO Plopeni.
DUNĂREA: Stanciu – Bălăceanu, Mitrea, Anghel – Blaga, Mănăilă, Pasăre, Popescu, Mitran – Bălțat, Florescu. Au mai evoluat: Coșeru, Mizdrescu, M. Costache, Șerbănescu și Constantinescu.
Antrenor: Andrei NEMȚESCU.
BLEJOI: Cotolan – Raducea, Pătrașcu, O. Costache, Oprea – Mănescu, Dima, Șerban – Tolea, Bălașa, Ionescu. â
Au mai evoluat: Giuroiu, Drăgoi, Ghinea și Popenciu
Antrenor: Gabriel VLAD
Rezultatele etapei a 7-a:
Aro  Câmpulung Muscel – FC Pucioasa         0-0
CS Păuleşti – Flacăra Moreni                         0-4
CSO Plopeni – Tricolorul Breaza                    3-0
Dunărea Giurgiu – CS Blejoi                           1-3
SC Popeşti Leordeni – CS Dinamo Bucureşti 1-2
Clasamet
1.CS Dinamo Bucureşti   7 5 1 1 16-5 16
2.CS Blejoi                      7 5 0 2 15-10 15
3.SC Popeşti-Leordeni    7 3 3 1 14-10 12
4.AS FC Pucioasa          7 3 3 1 11-8 12
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––-
5.CSO Plopeni                 7 3 0 4 12-10 9
6.CSM Flacăra Moreni     7 3 0 4 12-14 9
7.SCM Dunărea Giurgiu  7 3 0 4 12-14 9
8.Aro  C-Lung Muscel      7 2 2 3 7-9 8
9.CSO Tricolorul Breaza  7 2 2 3 11-16 8
10.CS Păuleşti                 7 0 1 6 8-22 1
                 Etapa Viitoare
Vineri, 13 octombrie, ora 15:00
CS Dinamo Bucureşti  –  CS Păuleşti
FC Pucioasa  –  SC Popeşti-Leordeni
Sâmbătă,14 octombrie 2023,ora 15:00
Tricolorul Breaza –  CSM Flacăra Moreni
CS Blejoi            –    Aro C-Lung Muscel
CSO Plopeni    –    Dunărea 2020 Giurgiu
(Costel Spînu)
Costel Nicolae-foto