Fotbal județean. Avancronica etapei a 6-a din Liga a IV-a, seria Sud

De către
admin
-
0
56

Cel mai interesant meci al etapei a 6-a, din Liga a IV-a, seria Sud, are loc la Vărăști, acolo unde, sâmbătă, 8 octombrie 2022, de la ora 16:00, se vor întâlni Giganții din localitate și Energia Remuș.

Rezultatele din noua ediție de campionat îi dau pe Giganții drept favoriți. Dunărea Giurgiu va primi vizita echipei Unirea Izvoarele. Greu de crezut că Unirea, cu tot elanul ei, va reuși să țină piept unei echipe cu un lot net superior și cu mai multă experiență.

Liderul seriei Sud, Victoria Adunații Copăceni, se deplasează la Valea Dragului unde va întâlni echipa locală. Având în vedere valoarea lotului, precum și forma dovedită de Victoria în actuala stagiune a Ligii a IV-a, echipa din Adunații Copăceni este clar favorită în meciul din deplasare cu nou promovata, Inter Valea Dragului.

Dunărea Oinacu primește vizita ultimei clasate, Viitorul Vedea, și e favorită la cucerirea celor trei puncte.

Liga a IV-a, Seria Sud – Programul complet al etapei a 6-a

⚽Real Colibași-MV Călugăreni

⚽Dunărea Giurgiu-Unirea Izvoarele

⚽Giganții Vărăști-Energia Remuș

⚽Dunărea Oinacu-Viitorul  Vedea

⚽Inter Valea Dragului-Victoria Adunații Copăceni

⚽Gloria Comana-  STĂ

(Costel Spînu)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR