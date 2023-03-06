FOTBAL FEMININ. ”Dunărea Giurgiu”, învinsă în amicalul cu fetele de la CSM Alexandria, scor 5-7! 

Duminică la prânz, pe terenul sintetic ”Dunărea” din Giurgiu, echipa de fotbal feminin ”Dunărea Giurgiu” a întâlnit, într-un joc amical, formația CSM  Alexandria, de care a fost învinsă cu scorul de 7 la 5!

Pentru fetele de la Dunărea au marcat: C. Bălăioară – 2, A.Maziliu – 2 și S.Vasile -1.

„Sunt mulțumit de jocul echipei,progresem,avînd în vedere că am preluat doar 6 jucătăare,noile venite fac progrese vizibile. Este foarte important că am marcat 5 goluri împotriva unui adversar dificil, cu un lot foarte bun. Avem mult de muncă, având un lot redus, cu doar 14 jucătoare, dar cu siguranță vom face mai mult în retur”, a declarat Marius Iorga antrenorul echipei ”Dunărea Giurgiu”.

Dunărea Giurgiu: C.Dobre, C.Șuțu, C.Rudăreanu, M.Chipăruș, I.Dogaru, D.Lupu, D.Mazilu, A.Ene Iancu, S.Vasile, C.Bălăioară. Au mai jucat: A.Ivănuș, Bianca, A.Petru, L.Tudor, C.Folea.   Antrenor: Marius Iorga

(Jurnal)

