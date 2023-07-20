FOTBAL. ”Dunărea Giurgiu” joacă sâmbătă, cel de-al doilea amical al verii, cu o nou promovată în Liga a III-a!

Sâmbătă, 22 iulie, echipa de Liga a III-a, ”Dunărea Giurgiu” (foto), va disputa un joc amical cu ”Progresul Fundulea”.

Cele două echipe au promovat  vara aceasta  în Liga III-a. Confruntarea dintre cele două echipe va avea loc pe pe stadionul ”Astra” din Complexul Sportiv  „Marin Anastasovici” din Giurgiu, cu începere de la ora 10.30.

Giurgiuvenii sunt la al doilea meci amical al verii. În primul amical  ”Dunărea Giurgiu” a învins  formația  ”CS Popești Leordeni” (echipă care a ratat barajul de promovare în Liga a II-a),cu scorul de 2-1 (1-1), pe stadionul ”Astra”.

