FOTBAL. ”Dunărea Giurgiu”, învinsă la limită, la Popești- Leordeni!

Sâmbătă, în etapa a 2-a din Liga a III-a la fotbal, în Seria a IV-a, ”Dunărea Giurgiu” s-a deplasat la Popești Leordeni pentru a întâlni echipa gazdă…

Ajunsă în județul Ilfov, echipa ”Dunărea Giurgiu” a dorit să arate gazdelor că nu a venit la Popești-Leordeni să facă figurație. Dimpotrivă, echipa giurgiuveană  a etalat un fotbal frumos, care a pus probleme jucătorilor echipei gazdă.

În ciuda prestației echipei Dunărea, meciul s-a încheiat cu victoria, la limită, a ilfovenilor, cu scorul de 3-2, la capătul unui joc în care giurgiuvenii  pe lângă cele două goluri marcate de  Andrei Mitrea, a ratat și două ocazii imense, din poziții favorabile.

Echipa Dunărea i-a folosit în meci pe :Stanciu, Blaga,Mitrea, Anghel, Calea, Mitran, Pasăre, Constantinescu, Mizdrescu, Șerbănescu și Cazaciuc. Au mai jucat: Zlate, Bălțat, T.Constantin, Mănăilă și Coșeru.

Sâmbătă, 9 septembrie, ”Dunărea Giurgiu” va juca în etapa a III-a, din seria a IV-a, pe stadionul ”Astra” din Giurgiu, cu CS Păulești, de la ora 17.00.

(Costel Spînu)

