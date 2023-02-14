FOTBAL. Dunărea Giurgiu, în meci amical cu CS Popești-Leordeni, miercuri, de la ora 11:00 !

Miercuri, 15 februarie, de la ora 11:00, Dunărea Giurgiu va disputa ultimul meci amical al iernii  în compania echipei CS Popești-Leordeni.

O dispută care se anunță extrem de interesantă, ambele formații având un parcurs foarte bun în turul de campionat, Dunărea Giurgiu se află pe primul loc în Liga a IV-a, la Giurgiu, în timp ce echipa  CS Popești-Leordeni se află pe locul 2 în Liga a III-a, seria a IV-a.

Meciul dintre Dunăre  și formația ilfoveană,va avea loc pe Stadionul din Portul Giurgiu, miercuri, 15 februarie, cu începere de la ora 11.00.

(Costel Spînu)

