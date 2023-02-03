FOTBAL. Amicalul dintre CS Păulești și Dunărea Giurgiu nu se va mai juca în județul Prahova, ci la Giurgiu!

Meciul amical dintre echipele CS Păulești și Dunărea Giurgiu, programat pentru sâmbătă,  la Păulești, în județul Ptahova, se va juca la Giurgiu.

Conducerea celor din Păulești, a trasmis conducerii Clubului Dunărea  faptul că terenul  din Păulești este la acest moment  impracticabil.

În aceste noi condiții meciul se va juca sîmbătă, 4 februarie 2023, pe stadionul din Portul Giurgiu, de la ora 11.00.

(Costel Spînu)

