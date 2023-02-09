FOTBAL. Amical, sâmbătă, între SCM ”Dunărea 2020 Giurgiu” și Știința București

Dunărea Giurgiu continuă pregătirea de iarnă, disputând  sâmbătă,11 februarie, de la ora 11:00, un nou joc amical pe terenul sintetic din Portul Giurgiu.

Adversară va fi de această dată Știința București, echipă de Liga a IV-a din București.

Fotbaliștii giurgiuveni se vor bucura totodată de primul meci oficial din acest an, sâmbătă,18 februarie 2023, când vor juca în Cupa României, faza pe județ, cu MV Călugăreni. Jocul se dispută, într-o singură manșă, pe terenul echipei MV Călugăreni.

De precizat că fotbaliștii giurgiuveni mai au de jucat 3 meciuri amicale până la primul meci oficial din 2023, în Campionatul Ligii.

În jurul datei de 4 martie 2023, Liga a IV-a de fotbal se va  relua,  Dunărea urmând a juca în deplasare, a Real Colibași. Un meci  care va conta pentru prima etapă a returului sezonului regulat.

Dunărea Giurgiu se află acum pe primul loc al clasamentului eşalonului patru, seria Sud, din județul Giurgiu.

(Costel Spînu)

Foto : Costel Nicolae

