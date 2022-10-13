Fostul Președinte al PSD Giurgiu, Niculae Bădălău, greu încercat, prin decesul mamei sale!

Un grup de membrii ai Partidului Social Democrat Giurgiu ne-au solicitat să adresăm sincere condoleanțe fostului Președinte al PSD Giurgiu, Niculae Bădălău, la acest moment greu  în care se află,  prin trecerea la cele veșnice a mamei sale, la o vârstă venerabilă, ce se apropia de 90 de ani.

Alături de aceștia ne manifestăm și noi, realizatorii cotidianului ”Jurnal giurgiuvean”, regretul pentru pierderea grea suferită de către actualul vicepreședinte  al  Curții  de Conturi a României – Autoritatea de Audit.

Slujba de înmormântare va fi oficiată vineri, 14 octombrie, în comuna Ogrezeni.

                          Dumnezeu să o ierte și să o odihească !

