Fostul baron PSD-ist, Niculae Bădălău, arestat pentru 30 de zile

Judecătorii Curții de Apel București au decis arestarea pentru 30 de zile a lui Niculae Bădălău, iar Elena Matache, inculpată în același dosar, va fi plasată în arest la domiciliu.

Fostul baron PSD-ist Niculae Bădălău, reținut duminică seară de DNA într-un dosar de corupție, a refuzat să dea declarații în fața procurorilor, au declarat surse judiciare.

Potrivit surselor citate, procurorii au înregistrări video de la toate discuțiile lui Bădălău cu denunțătorul său, primarul Dan Pasat.

Bădălău, actual vicepreședinte al Curții de Conturi, a fost reținut duminică seara, după ce a fost audiat la DNA într-un dosar de corupție. Procurorii investighează fapte de dare de mită și trafic de influență.

În dosar, procurorii investighează un presupus lobby pentru companiile pe care le dețin copiii săi.

În același dosar, a mai fost reținută o persoană fizică, reprezentant al unei societăți comerciale, pentru comiterea infracțiunii de complicitate la dare de mită, potrivit DNA.

Surse judiciare au precizat că este vorba despre Elena Matache iar firma în cauză este Samby Intex SRL, firma ginerelui său.

(Sursa foto: Inquam Photos)

(Jurnal)

