Fiul fostului finanțator al echipei  de fotbal, ”Astra Giurgiu”, Ion Nicolae, este junior la Astra Kids

Omul de afaceri Ioan Niculae, fostul finanțator al Astrei Giurgiu, a fost prezent la meciul disputat dintre CS FC Dinamo și Progresul București, din finala Cupei României, faza pe București.

Ioan  fostul finanțator al Astrei Giurgiu, a privit meciul de la Tribuna 1, unde se aflau și doi oficiali ai clubului de juniori Astra Giurgiu.

Prezenta acestuia nu a fost deloc întâmplătoare  întrucât  fiul său , Vlăduț, este junior la ”Astra Kids” și a fost unul dintre cei premiați, conform gsp.ro.

