Fermierul Tudorel Țone arată ce ar trebui să facă cei din fruntea țării pentru o agricultură performantă! Care sunt lacunele în Agricultura județului Giurgiu și ce ar trebui să facă parlamentarii giurgiuveni în acest sens… (VIDEO)

De către
admin
-
0
104

Ce a dat Bunul Dumnezeu și ce dau politicienii aflați la Guvernare, Agriculturii românești…

Inginerul Tudorel Țone, un cunoscător al problemelor agriculturii din județul Giurgiu și din țară, a încuviințat să ne vorbească despre ce țară minunată ne-a dat Dumnezeu și despre ce ne dau astăzi, nouă și  Agriculturii românești, decidenții din fruntea țării.

De ce ne aducem aminte, ce anume trebuie să facem, doar în momentele critice?!

Nicolae Ceaușescu ne-a lăsat, Guvernul actual al României l-a dezvoltat, însă județul Giurgiu încă nu are acces la el… O ghicitoare  care ne așează, nedrept, în continuare, la ”masa” săracilor…

Satul românesc îmbătrânește și moare! Sunt sate în care mai trăiește astăzi doar o mână de oameni… în timp ce, pentru tineretul din mediul rural, viitorul nostru, nu se face absolut nimic!

(Vezi VIDEO)

