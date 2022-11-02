Faptul că nu deținea permis de conducere, nu l-a impiedicat să urce la volan

„La data de 01 noiembrie a.c., ora 09.30, polițiștii Postului de Poliție Bolintin Deal, aflându-se în exercitarea atribuțiilor de serviciu, pe D.J.412, în localitatea Mihai Vodă, județul Giurgiu, au depistat în trafic, un bărbat de 38 de ani, din aceeași localitate, în timp ce conducea un autoturism, fără a poseda permis de conducere pentru nici o categorie de vehicule.

În cauză, a fost întocmit un dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de conducerea unui vehicul fără a poseda permis de conducere”, informează Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu.

(Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu)

