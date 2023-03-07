Fapte ilegale constatate la frontieră… 

În perioada anului 2022, poliţiştii de frontieră  din ITPF Giurgiu au constatat  pe timpul derulării activităţii lor, 2.958 fapte ilegale (infracţiuni şi contravenţii), în scădere cu 1,03% față de anul 2021, pe durata căruia s-au înregistrat un număr de 2.989 fapte ilegale, astfel:

1.159 infracţiuni săvârşite de 1.429 persoane, care au făcut obiectul a 770 lucrări şi cauze penale și 1.799 sancţiuni contravenţionale, în valoare de 993.420 lei.

Principalele tipuri de fapte constatate au vizat următoarele:

nerespectarea dreptului de proprietate intelectuală (27,09%); braconaj piscicol (12,07%);infracţiuni la regimul circulaţiei rutiere (14,32%);infracțiuni privind trecerea frontierei (16,99%); trafic cu autovehicule furate (3,27%); fals, uz de fals, respectiv fals privind identitatea (10,44%); trafic de migranți (3,45%).

Totodată, în anul 2022, nu s-a permis intrarea în ţară a 854 cetăţeni străini, ca urmare a neîndeplinirii condiţiilor legale. O cifră  în creștere față de anul precedent, când nu s-a permis intrarea în țară unui număr de 575 cetățeni străini.



