Expoziție a mașinilor de epocă cu ocazia Raliului „Memorial Giurgiu 1904″ ediția XXIV

De către
admin
-
0
217

RETROMOBIL CLUB ROMÂNIA organizează sâmbătă, 24 septembrie, a XXIV-a ediție a „Raliului Memorial Giurgiu 1904”, ca etapă a Campionatului Raliurilor de Regularitate pentru Vehicule Istorice.

Mașinile de epocă vor avea startul la ora 9:00 din București, urmând să ajungă în Giurgiu în jurul orei 11:00.

Giurgiuvenii dornici să admire și să fotografieze bijuterii de epocă, o pot face sâmbătă, 24 septembrie, între orele 11:30 -13:00, în zona „Turnului cu ceas” din municipiul Giurgiu, locul unde vor fi expuse aceste autovehicule.

Dorința organizatorilor este acea ca pe tot parcursul acestor evenimente să primeze spiritul Fair Play.

Conceput ca un omagiu al mișcării retromobilistice din România, Raliul Memorial Giurgiu 1904 în mașini de epocă ar fi trebuit să se afle la o suta optsprezecea ediție.

Pe 22 septembrie 1904, la câteva luni dupa ce prințul George Valentin Bibescu fonda ACR (Automobil Club Român) s-a desfășurat prima cursă automobilistică de la noi din țară, România fiind a șasea țară din lume care a organizat competiții de acest gen.

Până una alta, sunteți invitați sâmbătă, 24 septembrie, între orele 11:30- 13:00 la expoziția „bătrânelor doamne”, care cu siguranță vor face „deliciul vizual” tuturor celor prezenți.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR