 EVENIMENTUL săptămânii. Primarul localității Florești Stoenești, Constantin Dumitru, pune sâmbătă verigheta pe deget colegei noastre, jurnalista Camelia Sachetti. Casă de piatră!

Sâmbăta viitoare, un moment emoționant va avea loc în viața cuplului Constantin Dumitru ( primarul comunei Florești Stoenești)  –  Camelia Sachetti ( mintea sclipitoare din spatele postului de televiziune Giurgiu-TRIBUNE), colega noastră din presa locală.

După o relație de ”hă-hă-hă” ani, cei doi au hotărât să-și pună verighetele pe deget și să meargă la Biserică. Asta însă după ce la sfârșitul săptămânii trecute au săvârșit cununia civilă, lucru care  face   ca de acum înainte, cei doi să poarte același nume, acela de ”Dumitru”.

Ne alăturăm cu bucurie tuturor celor ce le-au urat sau urmează să le ureze celor doi,  tradiționalul ”CASĂ de PIATRĂ(!)”, dorindu-le,  la rândul nostru, momente de fericire cu grămada,  armonie, înțelegere, dragoste și multă, multă prosperitate!

Răsfățați-vă, respectați-vă, prețuiți-vă! Căsătorie fericită!

(Jurnal)

