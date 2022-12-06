Eveniment! Medicii turci vin joi, la Giurgiu, să vă ofere consultații GRATUITE!

Cel mai important EVENIMENT MEDICAL al anului. la Giurgiu, va avea loc joi, 8 decembrie. 

Asociația ”INTER-ONCO”- Servicii Medicale Turcia – organizează la Giurgiu, în data de 8 decembrie 2022, la Ateneul „Nicolae Bălănescu”  un seminar  cu tema ”Tratamentul multidisciplinar al #cancerului în tumorile de  organe solide”, cu accent pe cancerul gastrointestinal și de sân.

Seminarul va fi susținut de medici de top ai lanțului de spitale MEDICANA din Istanbul ( Turcia): Prof. Dr. Fatih Agalar, – chirurgie oncologică și chirurgie robotică, Prof. Asociat Dr.Turkan Ozturk Topcu -specializare în oncologie medicală, teste genomice, imunoterapie, Prof. Dr. Haldun Sukru Erkal – oncologie Radiațională și Dr. Mahir Turan – șeful Departamentului Internațional de Servicii pentru Pacienți al lanțului de spitale MEDICANA.

Giurgiuvenii  vor avea posibilitatea să discute personal cu medicii turci despre problemele de sănătate pe care le au,  DOAR pe baza unui dosar medical pe care vor trebui să-l prezinte și a unei PROGRAMĂRI anterioare la numărul de telefon  +40 725 570 207. Intrarea este liberă!

De precizat că prezentările și discuțiile cu nedicii turci vor fi facilitate de către un translator.

(Jurnal)

