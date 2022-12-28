Europarlamentarul PNL, Dan MOTREANU: „Fonduri europene pentru extinderea sistemelor de apă și canalizare”

A fost lansat apelul de proiecte pentru extinderea sistemelor de apă și canalizare în aglomerări mai mari de 2.000 de locuitori.

Proiectele vor fi finanțate prin Planul Național de Redresare și Reziliență (PNRR), suma alocată fiind de 3,8 miliarde de lei.

Beneficiarii eligibili sunt unitățile administrativ teritoriale, asociațiile de dezvoltare intercomunitară, operatorii regionali sau locali cu activitate în domeniu.

Aceștia pot primi până la 73.792.500 de lei pentru un proiect.

Obiectivele investiției:

– construirea și operaționalizarea a 400 de kilometri de rețele de distribuție a apei, până la 30 septembrie 2023;

– construirea și operaționalizarea a 1.600 de kilometri de rețele de distribuție a apei, până la 30 iunie 2026;

– construirea și operaționalizarea a 300 de kilometri de rețele de canalizare, până la 30 septembrie 2024;

– construirea și operaționalizarea a 2.500 de kilometri de rețele de canalizare, până la 30 iunie 2026.”

(Dan Motreanu- europarlamentar și vicepreședinte PNL)

