Europarlamentarul liberal, Dan MOTREANU: „Liderii Uniunii Europene au aprobat impozitul minim de 15% pe profiturile multinaționalelor”

De către
admin
-
0
40

Profitul marilor grupuri sau întreprinderi multinaționale și naționale, a căror cifră de afaceri anuală combinată este de cel puțin 750 de milioane de euro, va fi impozitat la o cotă minimă de 15%.

Directiva trebuie să fie transpusă în legislația națională a statelor membre până la sfârșitul anului 2023.

În Parlamentul European am susținut într-o serie de rezoluții taxarea minimă a marilor companii și asigurarea faptului că marile companii contribuie la bugetele naționale în țările în care își desfășoară activitatea.

Directiva aprobată conține norme menite să reducă posibilitățile de erodare a bazei impozabile și de transfer al profiturilor, pentru a se asigura faptul că cele mai mari grupuri multinaționale de întreprinderi plătesc o cotă minimă a impozitului pe profit.

Normele propuse se vor aplica oricărui grup mare de societăți, atât național, cât și internațional, cu o societate-mamă sau o filială situată într-un stat membru al UE.”

(Dan Motreanu- europarlamentar și vicepreședinte PNL)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR