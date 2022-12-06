Europarlamentarul liberal, Dan Motreanu: „Guvernul Nicolae Ciucă va crește bugetul alocat investițiilor în 2023 la 7,2% din PIB, reprezentând peste 110 miliarde de lei”

De către
admin
-
0
71

Anul acesta, Guvernul Nicolae Ciucă a alocat 90 de miliarde de lei pentru investiții, cea mai mare sumă din ultimii 32 de ani.

Investiţiile garantează dezvoltarea sănătoasă a economiei şi protejează locurile de muncă ale cetăţenilor.

PNL rămâne consecvent principiilor sale, considerând că investițiile le asigură cetățenilor români un trai decent, mai multe oportunități și creșterea veniturilor.

Economia românească are nevoie de investiții pentru redresare și consolidare. Traversăm o perioadă cu multiple crize, în care e vital ca economia să fie sprijinită pentru a funcționa optim.”

(Dan Motreanu- europarlamentar și vicepreședinte PNL)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR