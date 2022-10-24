Europarlamentarul liberal, Dan MOTREANU: „Creșterea pensiilor de la 1 ianuarie 2023 este o măsură corectă și necesară”

De către
admin
-
0
102

Europarlamentarul liberal, Dan Motreanu, consideră mai mult decât necesar semnalul dat de președintele Klaus Iohannis privitor la creșterea pensiilor românilor, ținând cont de rata inflației, trebuie să fie urmat de o decizie rapidă.

De altfel, premierul Nicolae Ciucă a dat asigurări că soluțiile avute în vedere la nivelul guvernului se îndreaptă către creșterea pensiilor cu un procent similar ratei inflației.

Pensionarii nu trebuie să plătească prețul crizei economice! Au muncit întreaga viață și acum este legitim să le protejăm puterea de cumpărare.

În 2020, tot într-un moment de criză la nivel mondial, Partidul Național Liberal a majorat pensiile românilor cu 14%. Rata inflației era de 2,4%.

În majoritatea celorlalte cazuri de majorări, tot timpul se ținea cont de rata inflației. Însă, acum, când rata inflației a ajuns la 15,9%, unii oficiali vehiculează procente mai mici de creștere.

Pe de altă parte, cred că este nevoie să privim cu atenție la persoanele cu pensii mici, care trebuie ajutate să treacă peste această perioadă dificilă”, se arată într-o postare a vicepreședintelui PNL.

(Dan Motreanu- europarlamentar liberal și vicepreședinte PNL)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR