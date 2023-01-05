Europarlamentarul Dan Motreanu: „Timișoara este Capitală Europeană a Culturii în 2023”

De către
admin
-
0
41

Timișoara este Capitală Europeană a Culturii pentru anul 2023, deținând această titulatură alături de Elefsina (Grecia) și Veszprém (Ungaria).

„Peste 60 de orașe au fost nominalizate până în prezent pentru deținerea acestui titlu. În ceea ce privește România, orașul Sibiu a deținut această titulatură, devenind Capitala Europeană a Culturii la 1 ianuarie 2007, în ziua când România a aderat la Uniunea Europeană.

În 2023, în Timișoara vor avea loc sute de evenimente culturale, precum spectacole de teatru, dans sau concerte, fiind așteptați să viziteze orașul un număr record de vizitatori.

Va fi organizată cea mai mare expoziţie Brâncuşi din ultimii 50 de ani din România, cu exponate care provin din muzeele celebre ale lumii.”

(Dan MOTREANU-europarlamentar și vicepreședinte PNL)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR