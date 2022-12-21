Europarlamentarul Dan MOTREANU: „Suntem liberi astăzi datorită curajului dovedit de români în decembrie 1989”

Suntem liberi astăzi datorită curajului dovedit de români în decembrie 1989. Intervenția brutală a forțelor de ordine nu i-a oprit pe români să lupte pentru libertate.

Victoria Revoluției din decembrie 1989 a venit după decenii de dictatură comunistă, perioadă în care numeroși români s-au opus regimului totalitar.

Gândurile noastre se îndreaptă către toți cei care s-au sacrificat pentru libertate în cei 45 de ani de dictatură comunistă.

Nu trebuie să uităm nici sacrificiile lor, nici teroarea pe care regimul comunist a exercitat-o asupra poporului român. Disciplina „Istoria Revoluţiei din 1989 şi a schimbării de regim din România” va putea fi studiată la liceu, ca materie opțională, începând de anul școlar viitor. Sper să fie primul pas pentru ca tinerii să înțeleagă cum a fost obținută libertatea pe care acum o considerăm firească.”

(Dan Motreanu-europarlamentar și vicepreședinte PNL)

