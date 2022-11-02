Europarlamentarul Dan MOTREANU: „Rezervele de gaze ale României sunt umplute la 96,52% din capacitate”

România are în depozite 2.963,3 milioane metri cubi de gaze naturale, ceea ce înseamnă 96,52% din capacitate.

Comisia Europeană a stabilit pentru 1 noiembrie o țintă de 80% pentru statele membre.

Pe lângă asigurarea stocurilor, Guvernul Nicolae Ciucă a luat măsuri și pentru plafonarea prețurilor la gazele naturale.

În cazul clienților casnici, nu există un plafon de consum, prețul fiind de maximum 0,31 lei/kWh.

Prețul este de maximum 0,37 lei/kWh, în cazul clienţilor noncasnici al căror consum anual de gaze naturale realizat în anul 2021 la locul de consum este de cel mult 50.000 MWh, precum şi în cazul producătorilor de energie termică.

Traderii care vând succesiv cantități de energie electrică cu scopul de a crește prețul în piață vor fi sancționați de ANRE cu amendă de 5% din cifra de afaceri.

REPowerEU este inițiativa prin care Comisia Europene își propune să pună capăt cât mai curând posibil dependenței de gazul rusesc. REPowerEU prevede ca rezervele subterane ale gazelor în UE să fie umplute la 80 % din capacitate până la 1 noiembrie 2022, pentru a asigura aprovizionarea pentru iarna următoare.”

(Dan MOTREANU- europarlamentar și vicepreședinte PNL)

