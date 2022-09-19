Europarlamentarul Dan MOTREANU: „Prețul lemnului utilizat pentru încălzire va fi plafonat pentru o perioadă de 6 luni”

Premierul Nicolae Ionel Ciucă a cerut Ministerului Mediului, Apelor și Pădurilor să demareze procedura de elaborare a actului normativ în vederea plafonării prețului lemnului de foc.

Proiectul va cuprinde mai multe măsuri de sprijin pentru populație, printre care și limitarea temporară a exporturilor lemnului de foc și a produselor derivate pentru încălzire, atât la nivel intracomunitar, cât și în afara UE.

”Toate aceste măsuri sunt menite să susțină bunăstarea familiilor din România. Lemnul este o resursă de bază pentru milioane de români care se încălzesc cu ajutorul sobelor sau al centralelor pe lemne. Acoperim cât mai multe probleme cauzate de criza energetică, iar măsurile adoptate sunt menite să ajute cât mai mulți oameni”, a declarat premierul Nicolae Ciucă.

(Dan Motreanu- europarlamentar și vicepreședinte PNL)

