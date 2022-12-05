Europarlamentarul Dan MOTREANU: „Olanda și Suedia susțin aderarea României la spațiul Schengen”

Guvernul olandez a decis că va accepta aderarea României şi Croaţiei la spaţiul Schengen. Guvernul Olandei a ținut cont de cele două evaluări pozitive recente ale Comisiei Europene privind Schengen și progresele identificate în recentul raport MCV privind statul de drept în România.

Pe de altă parte, Guvernul Suediei a obținut un mandat din partea Parlamentului pentru a vota pozitiv, în urma votului din Comisia pentru afaceri europene a Parlamentului Suediei.

Deciziile de astăzi vin în urma eforturilor diplomatice constante întreprinse de președintele Klaus Iohannis, de premierul Nicolae Ionel Ciucă și de miniștrii PNL.

Un vot asupra extinderii spaţiului Schengen este programat la Consiliul Justiţie şi Afaceri Interne (JAI) din 8-9 decembrie.

În luna octombrie, plenul Parlamentului European a adoptat o rezoluție privind aderarea României la spațiul Schengen.”

(Dan MOTREANU- europarlamentar și vicepreședinte PNL)

