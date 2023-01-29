duminică, ianuarie 29, 2023
Europarlamentarul Dan Motreanu: "NU poți vorbi despre primari, ca despre o marfă pe care o muți dintr-o parte în alta!"

Domnul Ciolacu este într-o mare eroare când spune că există un conflict între PNL și PSD la nivelul județului Giurgiu. Pur și simplu nu am dorit să semnez un protocol local cu PSD, dar mi-am afirmat întotdeauna sprijinul pentru orice proiect al lor care are în vedere dezvoltarea județului – declară primvicepreședintele PNL, și totodată președinte al PNL Giurgiu, pe fondul recentelor conflicte dintre PNL și PSD.

Nu am niciun conflict cu domnul Mina și după cum ați văzut domnul Mina a scris, în postarea sa, despre miniștrii PNL și nu despre mine, și încă cred, sincer, că acesta a făcut-o cu aprobarea concucerii centrale. De asemenea, domnul Ciolacu este într-o mare eroare și cu privire la numărul primarilor care s-au reîntors în PNL Giurgiu la alegerile locale din 2020.

Probabil se referea la cei 28 de primari PNL din județul Buzău pe care i-a primit în PSD în anul 2014, în baza celei mai toxice Ordonanțe electorale dată de PSD – celebra ordonanța 55, declarată apoi și neconstituțională, prin care primarii, la jumătatea mandatului, fără a avea votul cetățenilor, au putut schimba partidul.

Faptul că o parte din primarii din Giurgiu, plecați pe Ordonanța 55, s-au întors în PNL în 2020, iar aceasta doar după ce și-au încheiat mandatul și s-au prezentat din nou în fața cetățenilor pentru a fi aleși pentru o nouă legislatură, a fost doar dorința și voința lor, determinați și de faptul că au fost «spoliați în acel mandat», după cum spuneau, de conducerea PSD Giurgiu asigurată de nașul Bădălău. 

De altfel, pe această temă, sunt dispus oricând să discut public cu domnul Ciolacu, atât despre cine a avut/făcut «primul păcat» dintre cele două partide, cât și despre «primul mandat» al fiecărui primar invocat și va vedea că niciunul dintre aceștia nu a ieșit primar pe PSD.

Ceea ce este regretabil este că domnul Ciolacu și PSD vorbesc tot timpul despre primari ca despre o masă amorfă, ca despre o marfă pe care o muți dintr-o parte în alta, uitând că fiecare dintre ei reprezintă o comunitate și fiecare are propria sa personalitate, propria individualitate și propriul proiect.

În final, îi transmit domnului Ciolacu că este într-o eroare,  dacă va crede că declarațiile făcute împotriva primarilor PNL, de tipulEste timpul să nu mai țineți câinii legați, ei trebuie să umble liberi prin curte, chiar pot duce la îmbunătățirea relațiilor dintre PNL și PSD”, a mai  declarat europarlamentarul Dan Motreanu.

(Jurnal)

