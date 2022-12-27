Europarlamentarul Dan MOTREANU: „La mulți ani tuturor celor care își sărbătoresc ziua de Sfântul Ștefan!”

Europarlamentarul Dan Ștefan Motreanu a adresat un scurt mesaj tuturor celor care astăzi își sărbătoresc ziua numelui, printre aceștia numărându-se și Domnia Sa: „Sfântul Ștefan a fost primul martir al creștinătății. Propăvăduitor curajos al mesajului creștin, a fost acuzat în mod fals de blasfemie împotriva lui Dumnezeu și a lui Moise, fiind judecat de sinedriul din Ierusalim.

A fost omorât cu pietre, dar i-a iertat pe cei care l-au ucis, spunând: „Doamne, nu le socoti lor păcatul acesta!”.

(Dan Motreanu- europarlamentar și vicepreședinte PNL)

