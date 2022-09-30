Europarlamentarul Dan MOTREANU: „Garda Națională de Mediu va beneficia de noi echipamente de monitorizare și control, prin PNRR”

De către
admin
-
0
51

Europarlamentarul Dan Motreanu anunță semnarea contractului de finanțare pentru achiziția de echipamente de monitorizare și control pentru Garda Națională de Mediu.

„Proiectul este finanțat prin Planul Național de Redresare și Reziliență (PNRR) și are o valoare totală de 13 milioane de euro.

Comisariatele județene ale Gărzii Naționale de Mediu vor fi dotate cu echipamente noi. Reducerea cantităților de deșeuri transportate ilegal va fi realizată prin creșterea gradului de trasabilitate a deșeurilor și o vizibilitate sporită în traseul real al transporturilor de deșeuri.

Urmează să fie achiziționate:

– un sistem integrat pentru cele 43 de comisariate;

– 8 sisteme de scanare a camioanelor;

– 271 de camere video de bord;

– 16 vehicule aeriene fără pilot

– 8 vehicule utilitare echipate cu comunicații radio pentru transportul echipamentelor de monitorizare;

– 709 camere video purtate pe corp”.

(Dan MOTREANU- europarlamentar și vicepreședinte PNL)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR