Europarlamentarul, Dan MOTREANU: „Fonduri europene pentru eficiența energetică a întreprinderilor”

Ministerul Investițiilor și Proiectelor Europene a lansat apelul de proiecte pentru investiții destinate promovării producției de energie din surse regenerabile pentru consum propriu la nivelul întreprinderilor.

Bugetul alocat este 200.000.000 de euro și reprezintă fonduri externe nerambursabile asigurate prin Fondul de Coeziune în valoare de 170.000.000 de euro și fonduri de la bugetul de stat în valoare de 30.000.000 de euro.

Vor fi finanțate:

« investiții în echipamente/utilaje/dotări specifice necesare pentru obținerea de energie din surse regenerabile destinate consumului propriu de energie;

« investiții în lucrări de modernizare/reabilitare/creșterea puterilor instalate, prin adăugarea la instalațiile de cogenerare/trigenerare existente a unor instalații noi de producere a energiei din surse regenerabile.

Valoarea finanțării va fi între 50.000 și de 500.000 de euro.”

(Dan Motreanu- europarlamentar și vicepreședinte PNL)

