Europarlamentarul Dan MOTREANU: „CJ Giurgiu va primi 582.872 de lei pentru eficiența energetică și reziliența casei de tip familial «Casa noastră»”

Europarlamentarul liberal, Dan Motreanu anunță că anul acesta Consiliul Județean Giurgiu va primi 582.872 de lei pentru eficiența energetică și reziliența casei de tip familial ”Casa noastră”.

„Suma provine din fonduri europene, prin Planul Național de Redresare și Reziliență (PNRR).

La nivel național, au fost semnate 72 de noi contracte de finanțare, depuse în cadrul primului apel de proiecte pentru componenta Valul Renovării din PNRR.

Contractele sunt în valoare totală de 721,8 milioane de lei și vizează reabilitarea și creșterea eficienței energetice a unor clădiri rezidențiale multifamiliale și a unor clădiri publice”.

(Dan Motreanu-europarlamentar și vicepreședinte PNL)

