Europarlamentarul Dan MOTREANU: „Aproape 80 de milioane de lei alocați pentru modernizarea și dezvoltarea sistemului de transport public în municipiul Giurgiu și zona sa metropolitană”

Prin Planul Național de Redresare și Reziliență (PNRR) au fost alocați 78,7 de milioane de lei pentru modernizarea și dezvoltarea sistemului de transport public în municipiul Giurgiu și zona sa metropolitană.

Proiectul va avea impact asupra reducerii poluării și creșterii siguranței rutiere, prin achiziția de autobuze și microbuze electrice.

Din zona metropolitană a municipiului Giurgiu fac parte 14 comune: Băneasa, Daia, Frățești, Gogoșari, Gostinu, Izvoarele, Malu, Oinacu, Putineiu, Schitu, Slobozia, Stănești, Stoenești și Toporu.

Alocarea pentru municipiul Giurgiu și zona sa metropolitană a fost aprobată săptămâna aceasta.

15 de obiective de investiții din județul Giurgiu, în valoare de 121 de milioane de lei, primesc finanțare prin Planul Național de Redresare și Reziliență (PNRR).

Săptămâna trecută alte 26 de obiective de investiții din județul Giurgiu, în valoare de 60,8 de milioane de lei, au primit finanțare prin Planul Național de Redresare și Reziliență (PNRR)”.

(Dan MOTREANU- europarlamentar și vicepreședinte PNL)

