Europarlamentarul Dan MOTREANU: „Aproape 250 milioane de lei plătiți pentru motorina aferentă trimestrului III al anului 2022”

„Agenția de Plăți și Intervenție pentru Agricultură (APIA) efectuează plata ajutorului de stat la motorina utilizată în agricultură, pentru cantitățile utilizate în perioada 1 iulie – 30 septembrie 2022.

Ajutorul de stat este acordat sub formă de rambursare unui număr de 17.525 de beneficiari, fiind vorba de 152.608.742 de litri de motorină cu acciza redusă.

Ajutorul de stat este repartizat astfel:

Sectorul vegetal – 220.114.861 de lei pentru 135.039.757 litri de motorină;

Sectorul zootehnic – 18.406.520 de lei pentru 11.292.336 litri de motorină;

Sectorul îmbunătățiri funciare – 10.230.967 de lei pentru 6.276.648 litri de motorină.”

(Dan Motreanu- europarlamentar și vicepreședinte PNL)

