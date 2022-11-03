Europarlamentarul Dan MOTREANU: „26 de obiective de investiții din județul Giurgiu primesc finanțare prin Planul Național de Redresare și Reziliență (PNRR)”

Prin Planul Național de Redresare și Reziliență (PNRR), 26 de obiective de investiții din județul Giurgiu, vor primi finanțare în valoare de 60,8 de milioane de lei.

Astfel, pentru „Valul Renovării” au fost aprobate 14 proiecte, în valoare de 56,1 de milioane de lei, pentru lucrări de eficientizare energetică și asigurarea siguranței seismice și la incendiu a blocurilor de locuințe și a clădirilor publice.

Printre proiectele finanțate se numără:

« renovarea energetică a unor clădiri rezidențiale multifamiliale din municipiul Giurgiu – 30 de milioane de lei;

« renovarea energetică a sălii de sport și internatului de la Colegiul Național Ion Maiorescu din municipiul Giurgiu – 9,9 milioane de lei;

« renovarea energetică a grădiniței Prichindeii din municipiul Giurgiu.

Alte 12 proiecte, în valoare de 4,7 milioane de lei, sunt finanțate prin Fondul Local. Acestea vizează digitalizarea serviciilor publice și realizarea unor sisteme de monitorizare video.

(Dan Motreanu- europarlamentar și vicepreședinte PNL)

