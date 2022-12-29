Europarlamentarul Dan MOTREANU: „200.000 de preșcolari și elevi au primit ajutorul de 500 de lei pentru achiziția de rechizite și îmbrăcăminte”

200.000 de preșcolari și elevi au primit ajutorul de 500 de lei pentru achiziția de rechizite și îmbrăcăminte. Numărul total de copii care au primit până în prezent acest sprijin este de 360.000.

Programul este finanțat din fonduri europene prin Programul Operațional Ajutorarea Persoanelor Defavorizate (POAD).

Beneficiază de sprijinul în valoare de 500 de lei:

– copiii din învățământul de stat preșcolar, cu condiția ca venitul lunar pe membru de familie să fie de până la de două ori nivelul venitului minim garantat pentru o persoană singură (298 lei);

– elevii din învățământul de stat primar și gimnazial, dacă venitul mediu net lunar pe membru de familie, realizat în luna iulie a fiecărui an, este de maximum 50% din salariul de bază minim brut pe țară (1.275 lei).”

(Dan Motreanu- europarlamentar și vicepreședinte PNL)

