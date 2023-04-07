Episcopia Giurgiului organizează PROCESIUNEA de FLORII. Vezi cum poți participa la Slujba Vecerniei……

Episcopia Giurgiului organizează Sâmbătă, 8 aprilie, de la ora 15.30, Procesiunea de Florii , ce va avea loc la Schitul Sf. Nicolae din vecinătatea Parcului Alei.

După slujba Acatistului Praznicului, participanții vor porni în procsiunepână la Catedrala ”Adormirea Maicii Domnului”, din centrul Municipiului Giurgiu, unde se va săvârși slujba Vecerniei.

