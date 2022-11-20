Elevii Liceului „Tudor Vianu” vor învăța de mâine, 21 noiembrie, în săli de clasă încălzite

Punctul termic de la Liceul „Tudor Vianu” a fost pus în funcțiune în această după-amiază. Menționăm că datorită unor lucrări desfășurate în acea zonă, elevii și cadrele didactice ale acestui liceu nu au putut beneficia de încălzire în sălile de clasă.

Lucrările au fost finalizate, astfel că mâine, atunci când elevii se vor întoarce în bănci, sălile de clasă vor fi deja încălzite.

