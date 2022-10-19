Echipa de fotbal ASTRA Giurgiu s-a retras oficial din Liga a 3-a!

După o serie de eșecuri, în meciuri pierdute la scoruri de maidan, ASTRA Giurgiu,  formație patronată de Ioan Nicolae. a trimis o cerere către Federația Română de Fotbal (FRF) în care solicită ca echipa să nu mai fie programată pentru următoarele etape din Liga a 3-a, în care evolua.

Clubul giurgiuvean precizează că această decizie este impusă din cauza interdicției de a transfera jucători. În acest context echipa  nu își poate  forma lotul pentru acest sezon.

„Nu putem scăpa de sancțiunea impusă abuziv de FIFA și suntem în situația de a nu avea un lot complet de jucători. În acest condiții, ne vedem nevoiți să solicităm retragerea din Campionatul Național Liga a 3-a”, se arată în scrisoarea giurgiuvenilor de la ASTRA.

(Costel Spînu)

