După ce s-a urcat băut la volan, s-a răsturnat de pe șosea!

La data de 20 septembrie, orele 03.30, polițiștii din Poliția orașului Mihăilești au fost sesizați de către un bărbat, prin 112,  că pe D.N.6, în localitatea Gorneni ( județul Giurgiu), un autoturism s-a răsturnat în afara părții carosabile.

Din primele cercetări, polițiștii au  constatat  faptul că un tânăr de 22 de ani, din județul Teleorman, ce conducea autoturismul, pe D.N.6, pe sensul București-Alexandria, s-a răsturnat în afara părții carosabile.

Din accident au rezultat doar pagube materiale.

Conducere sub influența alcoolului

Testat cu aparatul etilotest, acesta a indicat valoarea de 0,68 mg/l alcool pur în aerul expirat.

Tânărul a fost ulterior condus la spital, pentru recoltarea probelor biologice de sânge, în vederea stabilirii cu exactitate a alcoolemiei.

Polițiștii au întocmit un dosar penal  sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de conducerea unui autovehicul sub influența băuturilor alcoolice.

(Jurnal)

