Dunărea Giurgiu și Locomotiv Ruse se vor confrunta într-un meci amical disputat la Giurgiu.

Echipa de fotbal ”Dunărea Giurgiu” profită de faptul că va sta în etapa a 13-a, din Liga a IV -a, seria Sud  și va disputa un meci amical cu o echipă a vecinilor noștri bulgari, Locomotiv Ruse ( Liga III, Locul 15).

Cele două formații  vor aborda această partidă ca pe un meci de pregătire.

Confruntarea este  programată pentru sâmbătă, 11 martie, de la ora 13:00, pe Stadionul ”Astra”, în Complexul ”Marin Anastasovici”,  din Giurgiu.

(Costel Spînu)

