Dunărea Giurgiu, antrenament util cu Gloria Comana

Liderul clasamentului Ligii a IV-a, Dunărea Giurgiu, și colega de serie, Gloria Comana, au susținut sâmbată, în fieful „municipalilor”, ultimul lor meci amical din acest an. Deși cu caracter amical, disputa dintre echipele județului pare să fi fost una a orgoliilor, fiecare dintre combatante nefăcând adversarului prea multe concesii. În final, scorul a fost de 3-0 pentru giurgiuveni prin golurile marcate de Alin Florescu, Adrian Tangulea și Radu Peiu.

Amicalul disputat în Port a adus celor de la Dunărea cea de a doua victorie în amicalele susținute înainte meciului de Cupa României faza a doua pe județ, etapă în care giurgiuvenii vor întâlni pe teren propriu echipa de Liga a 5-a, Dunărea Găujani.

Dunărea Giurgiu: Vasilescu, Bălțat, Calea, M. Mina, Constantinescu, Slate, Blaga, Pasăre, Tangulea, Florescu, T. Constantin.

Au mai jucat: Mitrea, Asan, G. Mina, Mătreață, Peiu, Izgăreanu, Arpetin.

(Costel Nicolae)

