Dumitru BEIANU, președintele CJ Giurgiu: ”(…) Contrar a ceea ce își doresc cei din corul PSD, nu s-a pierdut finanțarea centurii ocolitoare a municipiului…!”

De către
admin
-
0
58

“Procedura de achiziție privind construirea celei de a doua centură ocolitoare a municipiului s-a încheiat cu respingerea ambelor oferte depuse.

În cazul uneia dintre firme, oferta a generat numeroase discuții Inter-instituționale, dat fiind că au fost particularități neîntâlnite in nicio procedura anterioara.

Comisia de evaluare, in activitatea căreia nu are NIMENI dreptul de a interveni, a decis în favoarea respingerii, ceea ce a permis firmei in cauza sa depună contestație la CNSC, proces care, in mod normal, se soluționează intr-o lună.

Așadar, contrar a ceea ce își doresc cei din corul PSD, nu s-a pierdut finanțarea și se va realiza această investiție cum se vor realiza și celelalte peste 20 de proiecte depuse și câștigate în acest mandat.

Rămân să discearnă giurgiuvenii între cei care muncesc pentru atragerea de investitii în toate domeniile și cei care contestă și critică tot, cu speranța idioată că această atitudine le va masca răutatea si neputința.”

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR