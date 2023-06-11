Două treimi din suprafaţa României este expusă riscului de cutremur , de diverse grade!! În ce se încadrează Giurgiu…

Pare de necrezut, dar este adevărat că două treimi din suprafaţa României este expusă riscului de CUTREMUR de diverse grade!

Este vorba despre clădirile expertizate cu grad risc I şi risc II, respectiv pe vechea clasificare asimilate riscului I şi risc II.

Conform  datelor  Ministerului Dezvoltării în țara noastră  sunt în total 2.687 de clădiri cu risc seismic I şi II, respectiv asimilate acestor grade de risc seismic – după cum  a declarat  ministrul Dezvoltării, Cseke Attila, în primăvara anului trecut.

Municipiul Giurgiu se găsește și el printre orașele cu clădirii expertizate în număr mai mic de 50.

Datele oferite de primării arată că orașele cu mai puțin de 50 de clădiri încadrate în una dintre cele trei clase de risc seismic sunt: Arad, Brăila, Buzău, Reșița, Constanța, Sfântu Gheorghe, Deva, Slobozia, Drobeta Turnu Severin, Târgu Mureș, Târgoviște ,  Alexandria, și Giurgiu, după cum scriu cei de la  G4Media.

(Jurnal)

