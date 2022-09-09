Două din cele cinci persoane reținute pentru proxenetism, au fost arestate preventiv

„În cazul celor 5 persoane reținute la data de 7 august a.c., pentru săvârșirea infracțiunii de proxenetism, instanța de judecată a dispus față de 2 bărbați, măsura arestării preventive, iar față de un bărbat, măsura arestului la domiciliu.

Față de cel de-al patrulea bărbat, procurorul de caz a dispus măsura controlului judiciar, pentru 60 de zile.

Față de femeia de 42 de ani, instanța de judecată a dispus cercetarea în stare de libertate”, precizează Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

