Dosar penal pentru un bărbat din Mihăilești, depistat la volan, fără drept de a conduce

„La data de 25 octombrie a.c., ora 17.00, polițiștii Sectiei nr. 4 Poliție Rurală Ghimpati, au depistat, pe D.N.6, în localitatea Ghimpați, un bărbat, de 32 de ani, din orașul Mihăilești, județul Giurgiu, în timp ce conducea un autoturism.

Întrucât în urma verificărilor efectuate s-a constatat faptul că bărbatul în cauză are dreptul de a conduce autovehicule pe drumurile publice suspendat, polițiștii au întocmit un dosar penal, în care se continuă cercetările, sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de conducerea unui vehicul având dreptul de a conduce suspendat”, informează Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu.

(Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu)

