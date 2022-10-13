Dosar penal pentru un bărbat de 65 de ani din Vărăști pentru conducere sub influența alcoolului

„La data de 12 octombrie a.c., ora 10.45, polițiștii Serviciului Rutier au depistat pe D.N. 41, în localitatea Băneasa, județul Giurgiu, un bărbat, de 65 de ani, din comuna Vărăști, în timp ce conducea un autoturism, aflându-se sub influeța băuturilor alcoolice.

Testarea cu aparatul etilotest a indicat valoarea de 0,68 mg/l alcool pur în aerul expirat, motiv pentru care bărbatul în cauză a fost condus la spital, pentru recoltarea probelor biologice de sânge, în vederea stabilirii cu exactitate a alcoolemiei.

În cauză, a fost întocmit dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de conducerea unui vehicul pe drumurile publice sub influența băuturilor alcoolice sau a altor substanțe”, precizează Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu.

(Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu)

