Dosar penal pentru depozitarea necorespunzătoare a îngrășămintelor chimice pentru un bărbat din Oinacu

La data de 17 octombrie a.c., polițiștii din cadrul Serviciului Arme, Explozivi și Substanțe Periculoase au desfășurat activități de combatere și prevenire în domeniul substanțelor periculoase, în județului Giurgiu.

Astfel, în localitatea Oinacu, județul Giurgiu, polițiștii au identificat 15.000 de kilograme de îngrășământ chimic, fiind depozitată necorespunzător.

În urma verificărilor efectuate, a fost identificat proprietarul, ca fiind un bărbat, de 51 de ani, din aceeași localitate.

În cauză a fost întocmit dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de nesupravegherea și neasigurarea depozitelor de deșeuri și substanțe periculoase, precum și nerespectarea obligației de depozitare a îngrășămintelor chimice și produselor de protecție a plantelor numai ambalate și în locuri protejate”, informează Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu.

(Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu)

