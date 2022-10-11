Dosar penal la doar 17 ani. Află de ce se face vinovat tânărul din municipiul Giurgiu

De către
admin
-
0
154

La data de 10 octombrie a.c., ora 15.35, în timp ce se aflau în exercitarea atribuțiilor de serviciu, polițiștii Biroului Rutier au depistat un tânăr, de 17 ani, din municipiul Giurgiu, în timp ce conducea un autoturism, pe șoseaua București, fără a poseda permis de conducere pentru nicio categorie de vehicule.

Din cercetările efectuate, s-a stabilit faptul că autoturismul condus aparține unui bărbat, din municipiul Giurgiu, care i l-ar fi încredințat pentru a conduce pe drumurile publice, deși cunoștea faptul că tânărul nu deține permis de conducere pentru nicio categorie de vehicule.    

În cauză, a fost întocmit dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunilor de conducerea pe drumurile publice a unui autovehicul de către o persoană care nu posedă permis de conducere și încredințarea unui vehicul pentru a fi condus pe drumurile publice unei persoane care nu deține permis de conducere”, informează Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu.

(Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR